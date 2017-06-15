KFCB Writes To Multichoice Over Homosexuality In Nickelodeon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kenya Films Classification Board has today raised concern over content distributed for children by a South African pay TV network, Multichoice Limited on grounds of protecting them against gay content.

Spaeking to the press, Nelly Muluka the Corporate Communication Manager has termed some of the content aired on Nickelodeaon and Cartoon Network as promoting homosexuality.

Muluka says that they have written to the company and informed them to either stop airing the content in Kenya or to edit it and air content that does not go against Kenyan laws.

She has urged parents to be on the lookout and to watch what their children are exposed to.

Some of the programs mentioned include Loud House, the Legend of Kora, Hey Arnold, Steven Universe and Adventure Time.

