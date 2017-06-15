0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gor Mahia head coach Ze Maria Ferreira resigned on Thursday, days after the team won the inaugural Sport Pesa Super Cup.

In a letter written to the Club’s President, Ze Maria expressed his gratitude to the club for allowing him to coach the “GIANT CLUB”.

“Thank you for the consideration and trust given to me by the club throughout my working period. I must also mention the great pride i had in training this GIANT CLUB, where i had the privilege of winning some trophies and losing others,” he said in the resignation letter.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier said the Brazilian didn’t give a reason for stepping down but denied that he was frustrated.

Rachier said they had a good working relationship and that all his dues were paid on time.

He added they will convene a meeting to decide the way forward.

Ze Maria joined the club in March last year when he replaced Frank Nuttal.

He guided the team to second place in the Kenyan Premier League and by the time of his resignation, the cub was at the top of the league table with 27 points.

