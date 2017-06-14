School Pupils Protest Matatu Killings On Jogoo Road

11 SHARES Share Tweet

School pupils from St Anne’s Primary School today held demonstrations along Jogoo Road over killing of a volunteer attendant by a careless matatu driver plying the Jogoo Road route.

A Double M matatu is reported to have killed the school’s attendant who helps the school children to cross the road on Wednesday morning.

One of the children from the school was also knocked over reckless driving on Tuesday evening.

The children’s demonstrations created a traffic nightmare affecting the whole of Industrial area all the way to the Southern bypass.

about the author: Ghetto Radio