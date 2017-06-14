Pipeline Building Tragedy Death Toll Rises To Two

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The mother of the two children rescued last night from the debris of the building that collapsed in Pipeline has succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital.

National Disaster Management Unit Spokesman Pius Masai who is coordinating the search and rescue mission however says the two children also rescued from the site last night are in stable condition.

The death of the lady brings the toll to two since the building collapsed on Monday night, with a boy’s body having been retrieved last night.

The four are part of a family of five people who had been reported missing following the tragedy.

The search and rescue operation is still going on.

about the author: Ghetto Radio