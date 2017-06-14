Lines drawn for 2017-18 English Premier League season

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Chelsea’s defence of the Premier League title will begin with a home clash against Burnley, while last season’s runners-up, Tottenham Hotspur, will open their campaign at St. James’ Park against returning Newcastle United.

Big-spending Manchester City will look to get their term off to a good start away to promoted Brighton & Hove Albion, and rivals Manchester United start their season with a meeting against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger faces 2015-16 champions Leicester City after signing a new two-year contract, and Marco Silva’s first game as Watford head coach has him going up against Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Spurs are currently set to play their second match at temporary home Wembley Stadium in Week 3, although the club has already raised scheduling issues with that date:

Chelsea will face Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal in their first five games, an instant test of manager Antonio Conte’s title defence credentials.

The premier derby showdowns won’t get up and running until later in the autumn schedule, meanwhile, after BT Sport pointed out Arsenal’s November meeting against Spurs will be the first local battle worthy of attention:

Championship play-off final winners Huddersfield return to the top flight after 35 years away and have arguably the easiest start of any promoted team.

That being said, the Terriers would be wise to have safety secured by April 21, at which point they’ll undergo one of the the most demanding end-of-season run-ins they could have imagined, per the Independent’s Ed Malyon:

Huddersfield manager David Wagner will join compatriot and Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp in England’s top flight, although the German duo won’t meet until October 28, when their teams are set to clash at Anfield.

As for the Reds, they’ll have the honour of being the last among last season’s top-four finishers to try to dent Chelsea’s hopes of a defence this time around.

