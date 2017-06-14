0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kenya Revenue Authority has destroyed sex toys worth 300,000 shillings in Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County.

According to KRA North Rift coordinator, Florence Otori the toys were meant for sale to women and female university students in the Rift Valley region.

Ms Otori stated that they will not allow the furthering of moral decadence by greedy businessmen and women who are importing the gadgets and selling them to students.

The owner of the gadgets which were set ablaze is yet to be revealed by KRA.

about the author: Ghetto Radio