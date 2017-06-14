Kenyans In Diaspora Raise 30,000 USD For Kenyan Shot In Atlanta US

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The body of the slain Atlanta based man, Mike Mulwa, will be arriving in the country for burial later on in the week.

The 29 year old Kenyan was gunned down in Atlanta and he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Kenyans in the Diaspora raised money totaling to 30,000 USD to cater for funeral arrangements and transport plans for his family.

The father of two was eulogized by many on social media and what was more depressing was that he would not get to meet his third child as his wife is still expectant.

May his soul rest in peace.

Author: Celina Njoki

about the author: Ghetto Radio