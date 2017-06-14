Kenyan Man’s Public Proposal Rejected (VIDEO)

53 SHARES Share Tweet

When one decides to choose their partner to be their spouse for life often times they never consider that their better half could turn down their proposals.

However that was the case for a Nairobi man who over the weekend decided to propose to his girlfriend at one of Nairobi’s famous fast food joints.

In a video that has since gone viral, the man is seen getting on one knee under the glare of all eyes in the eatery and asking the big question.

The lady is reluctant to speak and keeps on moving from different point perhaps due to surprise.She then leans on the man’s ear and whisper something before trying to get him up.

However it is alleged that the un identified man’s first question was wrong as he asked “Will you be my future ex wife” the lady then leaned in and corrected him before he rephrased his question.

Onlookers at the Moi avenue joint are heard urging the lady to say yes but she seems too over whelmed.

In a sad twist of events the lady storms out of the eatery leaving the man still on his knee.

The incident has since caused an internet uproar with most putting the blame on the lady while others like comedian Njugush tried to remake the incident.

AUTHOR:ANNETTE AMONDI

