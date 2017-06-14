Infamous Cop Hessy Promoting Crime Comic Book Writer (PHOTOS)

25 SHARES Share Tweet

As infamous cops Hessys are urging young people in Eastlands and every other hood to stop crime they have identified a youth by the name Sparta Vinnie to write a comic book on crime that will help in reforming the society.

The hessys are calling upon well wishers,and people with creative ideas to help in sponsoring Sparta Vinnie who is a gifted and talented caricature artist.

Just like the days of flash Gordon and superman, we are in the era of Hessy and Hessy is like the super hero of Eastlands.

We just hope that the comic book will be used as a tool to bring in the change that we need .

This is a positive move and we wish Sparta Vinnie all the best.

Check out;

Celina Njoki

about the author: Ghetto Radio