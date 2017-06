78 SHARES Share Tweet

Embassava bus operators have downed their tools protesting the Sacco’s new stringent rules.

The Embassava drivers and conductors protested new rules that demanded that the driver and conductors compensate commuters in case of a robbery incident in the car.

Embassava Sacco officials had introduced the new rules following claims that bus conductors and drivers are colluding with robbers to steal from customers.

The sacco officials are however yet to give clarifications on the issue.

