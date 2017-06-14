American Rapper Drake To Perform In Kenya

84 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenya seems to becoming host to more an more international acts every year.

After hosting the likes of Chris Brown, Ne-yo, Trey Songs, Damian Marley and most recently Omarion, it is now reported that American rapper Aubrey Drake Graham popularly known as Drake is set to hold a concert at Ngong’ Racecourse dubbed The grand summer sixteen in September this year.

The event is scheduled to take place on the 22nd of September from 4:00 pm till dawn.

The event’s pricing has been set at Ksh. 7000 early bird, Ksh. 15000 vip and ksh. 20,000 Vvip according to the poster.

The event organisers are however yet to give official comments on the issue.

