Diddy Edges Out Beyonce As Highest Paid Entertainer In Forbes List

American rapper and music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs has been named the world’s highest-paid entertainer, ousting pop singer Taylor Swift who fell to 49th place on the Forbes annual list.

Beyonce moved into the second spot with $105 million(Sh10.8 billion), courtesy of her best-selling “Lemonade” album and world tour, while British author J.K. Rowling $95 million(Sh9.5 billion) moved back into the top three thanks largely to her “Harry Potter” spinoff movie franchise “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

The 47 year old Combs earned an estimated $130 million (Sh13.4 billion) in the last 12 months ended June 1, 2017,.

Forbes said. It attributed the big payout to his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, earnings from his Sean John clothing line, and his partnership with Ciroc vodka.

Last year the rapper came in 22nd on the list in a year when Swift bested all-comers with $170 million (sh17.5 billion) after her best-selling “1989” album and world tour.

This year, the 27-year-old country singer-turned-pop star, with no new album or tour, saw her paycheck dip to $44 million, Forbes estimated.

some of 2017’s newcomers include model Kylie Jenner, the 19-year-old half-sister of reality TV star Kim Kardashian, earned $41 million, and U.S. radio and television personality Steve Harvey with $42.5 million

Forbes compiles the list estimating pre-tax earnings, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, touring trade publication Pollstar, movie database IMDB.com, and interviews with industry experts and celebrities themselves.

The world’s top 100 celebrities earned a cumulative Sh510 billion – about the same as last year, Forbes said.



about the author: Ghetto Radio