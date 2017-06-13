Several People Missing As Seven Storey Building Collapses In Pipeline

Several people are reported missing after a seven storey building collapsed in Pipeline, Embakasi area.
Over 131 people were evacuated last night before the building caved in at 10 PM.
The Kenya Redcross and other emergency response teams are currently at the scene doing the evacuation.
Police are looking for the owner of the building known as Karanja.
