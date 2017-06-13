Raila Faults IEBC Over Ballot Printing Tender

9 SHARES Share Tweet

NASA Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has faulted the move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to rearward the ballot printing tender to Dubai firm Al Ghurair.

Speaking at KICC on election preparedness, Raila says that this move will compromise the credibility of the election results.

Raila alleges that the owners from this firm hosted jubilee officials last year in Dubai where they discussed the tender.

He has said his party wants a credible and peaceful election.

Previous post:

Kenyans In Online War With Ugandans, Uhuru, Museveni Dragged Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Ghetto Radio