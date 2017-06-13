Otile Brown Picks New Beef With Bahati

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Singer Otile Brown has come out to diss Bahati’s vocals in his new song leaving many wondering whether there is some new beef brewing between the two.



Otile says the song is nothing but a bunch of trash with bad lyrics and to top it up Bahati’s vocals need some professional training.



The Kistarabu hit maker revealed this in a post shared on his Instagram but he later pulled it down because of the comments he was getting from fellow artists and Bahati’s fans.



King Kaka’s is also seen in the comment section pointing a watchfull eye which probably questions Otile Brown’s post.

