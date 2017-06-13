Khaligraph Gets A New Ride

59 SHARES Share Tweet

A few weeks ago singer Khaligraph Jones posted that he was selling his Subaru to buy a new car.

Well, that seems to have worked out well for the singer who recently posted a photo sitting on a brand new white Mark X.

The singer has also been spotted cruising some of Nairobi’s joints in his sleek new ride.

The singer however tried hiding the make of the car but it is quite obvious that the white car is a Mark x.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio