Four bodyguards of Machakos first lady Lilian Ng’ang’a have died on a road accident at Lukenya on the Nairobi- Mombasa highway.
The four were on their way back from escorting the Machakos first lady to her residence at 2 am.
Their car a Nisan Tiida is reported to have rammed into a Toyota Prado, killing them on the spot.
The owner of the Prado has been rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.
Two other people also died today in an accident that occurred at the Lungalunga round about along Jogoo road.
Previous post:
Cheik Tiote’s Body flown to Ivory Coast Next Post:
How barmaids in Kayole are stealing from revelers
Cheik Tiote’s Body flown to Ivory Coast Next Post:
How barmaids in Kayole are stealing from revelers