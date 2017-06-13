58 SHARES Share Tweet

Four bodyguards of Machakos first lady Lilian Ng’ang’a have died on a road accident at Lukenya on the Nairobi- Mombasa highway.

The four were on their way back from escorting the Machakos first lady to her residence at 2 am.

Their car a Nisan Tiida is reported to have rammed into a Toyota Prado, killing them on the spot.

The owner of the Prado has been rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Two other people also died today in an accident that occurred at the Lungalunga round about along Jogoo road.

