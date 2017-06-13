Diamond Platnumz has denied the stories doing rounds that he and Zari are no longer together.

The Wasafi records C.E.O posted a photo on his social media together with his wife and his son all in a bid to prove that they are still together.

In the photo, the two lovebirds look cosy while taking a walk. The background seems to be their south African home.

Diamond captioned the photo “Nilisema staki Ushambega (I said i don’t want rumours) and tagged his wife.

The claims that the two parted ways started when Zari visited her ex husband the late Ivan Semwanga.