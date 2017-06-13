How barmaids in Kayole are stealing from revelers

53 SHARES Share Tweet

Forget the usual spiking of drinks that is popular among girls who target to steal from revelers across the clubs.

Hessy is giving an insight on the new way bar maids are stealing from revelers in Kayole.

As much as insecurity is high in Kayole and the Hessys are working tirelessly to ensure safety for all, it is emerging that the criminals are devising new ways and tactics to steal from innocent people.

Ladies who work as waitresses in restaurants are targeting people who use m pesa to pay their bills and when they confirm if indeed you have paid your bill, they get to know victims balance and alerts gangs who in turn wait for the victims and force the victims to transfer all the monies to a certain number.

The number is 0729359152.

He further cautions the squad and tells them, “watajua hawajui.” And insists #formnikureform

Author: Celina Njoki

about the author: Ghetto Radio