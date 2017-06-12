Youth Demand Justice Before August Elections

60 SHARES Share Tweet

A group of youth today held demonstrations in the Nairobi CBD demanding that the government addresses past historical injustices to avert violence in the August 8th elections.

The youth who were carrying ‘No Justice No Election’ banners stated that there are very many questions regarding what caused the 2007/08 Post Election Violence that saw thousands dead and many displaced.

Among the elections injustices the youth want addressed are the killings that happened in the Riftvalley, Naivasha and other areas.

The youth claim they have seen the same signs that were there before the 2008/07 Post Election Violence in this electioneering period.

