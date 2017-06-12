Uhuru Opens New Ultra Modern KCC Factory

34 SHARES Share Tweet

President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially opened the New KCC milk factory in Eldoret.

The factory which cost Ksh 400 million has been upgraded to produce powder milk to prevent loss during rainy seasons when the country has surplus milk.

The President says that this move will make milk products affordable in the country.

He has encouraged young people to invest in livestock farming as a means of generating income for themselves and their family.

The president was speaking in Eldoret on his campaign in the Rift Valley.

about the author: Ghetto Radio