Politicians Organize Free Medical Camp As Nurses Strike Bites

Politicians have taken advantage of the current strike by nurses and are holding free medical camps to cover patients who cannot afford private hospitals.

Kiharu MP Irungu Kang’ata organized a free medical camp in Murang’a County in a bid to find a solution to the biting nurses strike.

Hundreds of people turned up to the medical camp funded from the MPs pockets.

Some of the patients expressed satisfaction hailing the timely move of the project.

Kang’ata currently seeking the Murang’a County senate seat on a Jubilee ticket.

about the author: Ghetto Radio