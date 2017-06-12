Lupita Nyong’o To Star In A Super Hero Film

42 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenya’s Hollywood sensation Lupita Nyong’o is set appear on the popular Marvel comics adaption of the Black Panther.

The movie which will be released on February 16, 2018, will see the Kenyan actress play the female warrior Nakia, who is Black Panther’s love interest turned enemy.

In teaser trailer released by Marvel, Lupita is seen in several fight scenes of the movie looking dashing in her African warrior costume.

The Black Panther is one of Marvel comics most popular characters and has been in the comic books for well over 50 years.

The movie has already received rave reviews ahead of its opening for its mainly black cast and Lupita is the first Kenyan actress play a major role in a high budget live action super hero film.

In the movie,Lupita’s character has superhuman strength, speed, and agility and is a member of the Dora Milaje, an all female special forces that protects the kingdom of Wakanda .

The Sassy Lupita will play the role alongside Chadwick Bosman who is the main character playing Black Panther, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio