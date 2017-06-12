Househelp Abducts, Poisons Employer’s Baby

23 SHARES Share Tweet

A househelp has been arrested by the police for kidnapping and poisoning a nine-year- old boy.

She was accused of abducting her former employer’s child at a school in Buruburu.

Jecinta Muya, 25, was arrested in Huruma Estate in Nairobi in her boyfriend’s house, where she was reported to be hiding.

Muya is reported to have abandoned the baby in a Matatu plying Huruma-Kariobangi route after he started vomiting as a result of the poisoning.

He is said to have been given a soda laced with a pestcide.

