BALDEV CHAGER GRABS VICTORY DURING KCB KMSC AUTOCROSS

The must watch KCB KMSC Autocross saw Baldev Chager grab his first win in Autocross this season in the 4wd Turbo.

Baldev clocked 05.40.97 after great performances at Jamhuri Park.

“It was a great outing today great kudos to KCB and organisers I am hoping to do at least more autocross events.

Hot on his heels was Anish Chouhan who finished second while Rehan Shah made it to the podium finish.

Rehan Shah was delighted with the third position finish.” I will like to thank my team for their immense support in the outing and I am glad we managed to finish well”, he said.

KCB Group feted the drivers in a colourful ceremony held at Jamhuri Park. KCB Bank Nairobi Central sales manager George Awende lauded all the drivers who took part in the weekend’s outing.

“It was a virtuoso display in this weekend’s. The competitors deserve a hearty round of applause for the great job. We are delighted to say that the KCB Autocross was as successful as ever this today.” Said George. Shalien Mughal won the 2wd turbo ahead of Lovejyot Singh and Karan Sehmi.

Asad Anwar was delighted with today’s event finishing the final heat as the fastest driver in the 4wd turbo. He clocked 01.54.25 during the Autocross event.

“It was a great outing for me and I Iook forward to the next round, the track was in superb form”, said Asad.

KCB KMSC AUTOCROSS RESULTS

4WD TURBO

Baldev Chager

Anish Chouhan

Rehan Shah

2WD TURBO

Shalien Mughal

Lovejyot Singh

Karan Sehmi

2wd Non Turbo

Samman Voora

Ian Duncan

Gillian Bailey

Junior

Ryan Bailey

Rajvwer Tethy

BAMBINO

Yuv Matharu

Syanna Jessop

Tsevi Soni

