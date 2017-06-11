Majimaji Claims His Life Is In Danger

94 SHARES Share Tweet

Embakasi ward aspirant Julius Owino alias Majimaji now claims that his life is in danger.

Majimaji says that he has been tipped by a supporter of a plot by a political opponent to physically harm him and vandalise his election material.

Majimaji has so far reported the matter at the Embakasi Police station.

Addressing the media at the police station, Majimaji has asked the police and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to take legal action against those perpetrating intolerance in the area.

He claims that the plot to physically harm him, has been made by his political competitor who now views him as a potential winner in the race.

Previous post:

National Oil Accused Of Holding Compensation It Owes To Victim Of Gas Accident Previous post: Next Post:



about the author: Ghetto Radio