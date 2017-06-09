Verse5ve New Label To Start Operating In Kenya

83 SHARES Share Tweet

After the most recently concluded Famous5ve event, which hosted Multiple Award Winning American Artist – Sho Baraka, Verse5ve is on a roll as it announced operations of their new label – Agency5ve .

Agency5ve, which is set to release its first product in the next few days, will majorly deal with all its artists’ brand management; marketing; music publishing; touring & merchandising; major partnerships and new business ventures for the brands on its roaster.

Agency5ve will officially be home to newly signed multi-talented rapper/artist Muhanjii in label. Muhanjii is a former member of The T412 Rap group and recently featured on Verse5ve’s recent Famouse5ve’s Open Mic Session(Class of 2017) Powered by Boom Play Music and Ghetto Radio 89.5.

Muhanjii begins his solo career on a high with an untitled project already in the works and everyone literally waiting to hear and see him maximize this major career move.

about the author: Ghetto Radio