Retailers Caught Hiking Unga Prices Arrested

Police in Nairobi have arrested retailers and supermarket attendants who are selling the subsidized maize flour at a cost higher than the recommended price of 90 shillings.

In Kariobangi area at Tiger supermarket, a police officer who disguised himself as a buyer, arrested a supermarket attendant after he attempted to sell him maize flour at 110 shillings.

The arrest came after residents complained of being forced to buy the maize flour and other products at a higher cost.

According to the residents, the Supermarket is however yet to bring the cost of maize flour down despite the arrests.

