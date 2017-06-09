Over 92,000 Dead Voters In IEBC register

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Audit firm KPMG has recommended the removal of over 90,000 dead voters from the IEBC register before the August elections.

The voters were identified during a month-long audit as outlined in law, to ensure the register used in the elections is credible.

KPMG’s head of Information Technology Advisory Services Gerald Kasimu speaking at a meeting with IEBC said the audit revealed that that over 200,000 voters have duplicate records and171,000 records have erroneous ID information.

Meanwhile the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has defied pressure and awarded the Sh2.5 billion contract for supply of ballot papers to Dubai based Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company Ltd.

