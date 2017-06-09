Man Killed In Huruma Over Garbage Money

30 SHARES Share Tweet

A 32 year old man was killed in Huruma area following a row over garbage money.

The deceased known as Sirawe was stabbed to death by a client after he went to demand payment for garbage collection.

The client who is reported to have had arrears of two months is reported to have got out of his house and stabbed the deceased severally on the chest.

The deceased’s body is currently lying at the Kenyatta University mortuary.

about the author: Ghetto Radio