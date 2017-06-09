DCI Launches Plan To Finish Terrorism

by • June 9, 2017 • FEATURED, TRENDINGComments (0)251

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched the 2015-2020 strategic plan aimed at fighting terror, extremism and radicalisation..

Speaking at the launch, the CS Ministry of Interior, Joseph Nkaissery says the plan will give equal response to crime which is getting more sophisticated and organized with time.

The director of DCI, Ndegwa Muhoro says that the  DCI is committed to offer quality services to citizens.

The DCI is an institution in the larger police force.

 

Pin It
Previous post:
 Next Post:

about the author:

Related Posts