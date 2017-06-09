Another Person Dies Of Cholera In Embakasi

23 SHARES Share Tweet

One person has been confirmed dead following cholera outbreak in Tassia Embakasi ward.

According to Embakasi East sub-county health promotion head Mary Chwayi 4 cases have been reported in Taasia and jua Kali areas.

Chwayi says Cathreen Ayeya the deceased neglected early signs of the cholera but the county health officers tried their best to save her life.

Residents are now requesting the county government of Nairobi to set up an isolated centre to only attend to Cholera Victims.

Meanwhile the county government of Nairobi has issued 4 days to those selling foods in open places, to desist failure to which they will be arrested.

ALLAN OTIENO



