Prayers For Slain Police Officers Held In Embakasi

Prayers for police officers recently killed in the line of duty are ongoing at Administration Police officers Training College in Embakasi.

More than 15 police officers have been killed in the latest assaults by Al Shabaab militia in the border towns.

The latest killing was in Lamu county where seven officers were killed after their armoured vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device.

The prayer service also commemorates five GSU officers who were assigned to Mandera Governor Ali Roba and killed in a similar attack.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery is presiding over the ceremony.

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet said the Police Service would not relent in the fight despite the loss of “gallant officers” For paying the ultimate price while defending their mother land.

On his part, National Police Service Commission Chairperson Johnson Kavuludi, while mourning the loss of the officers, urged their colleagues to be brave as they face the enemy

about the author: Ghetto Radio