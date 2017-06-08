Nairobi – Mombasa Bus Operators Feel The SGR Trains Heat

Bus operators plying the  Nairobi-Mombasa route have started  feeling the  heat in their operations following the launch of the SGR commutter trains.

Nairobi busses Sacco’s chairman Paul Ouma  says the 700 shilling charged by Madaraka Express  as fare has made most of their customers running away for cheaper train.

Current bus fare to Mombasa  is ranging between Ksh.1500-2000 .

He is now asking the government to review the train fares to save their business and those who have been employed in the sector.

This comes barely one week after the launched of modern trains by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

ALLAN OTIENO

