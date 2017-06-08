Nairobi – Mombasa Bus Operators Feel The SGR Trains Heat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bus operators plying the Nairobi-Mombasa route have started feeling the heat in their operations following the launch of the SGR commutter trains.

Nairobi busses Sacco’s chairman Paul Ouma says the 700 shilling charged by Madaraka Express as fare has made most of their customers running away for cheaper train.

Current bus fare to Mombasa is ranging between Ksh.1500-2000 .

He is now asking the government to review the train fares to save their business and those who have been employed in the sector.

This comes barely one week after the launched of modern trains by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

ALLAN OTIENO



