Matatu Operators Block Moi Avenue In Protests

67 SHARES Share Tweet

Matatu operators today blocked sections of Moi Avenue in protest of rogue officers extorting them.

Paul Kamau an operator says the officers demand that they give them money everyday, failure to which they are arrested and taken to court.

Speaking to Ghetto Radio News, the operators say the protest is also in solidarity with their friends who were illegally arrested yesterday.

The protests caused a major traffic snarl up within town forcing the police to fire in the air to stop the protests.

about the author: Ghetto Radio