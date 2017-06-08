Man Caught Writing Exams For His Girlfriend, Puts On Makeup

132 SHARES Share Tweet

A drunk in love Zimbabwean man has been caught trying to write his girlfriend’s O’Level exams- MSCE in Malawi.

The man who was caught by the invigilating officer was disguised as a woman, wearing wigs and a touch of makeup.

But he ran out of luck when the officer caught his trick and unmasked him.

He was immediately handcuffed and handed over to the authorities. True love or stupidity?

