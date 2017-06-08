Is Bahati Going Secular?

93 SHARES Share Tweet

Is gospel artist Bahati going secular? Speculations are running high after Bahati released a much waited for track titled “Barua kwa mama” featuring BET award winner Eddy Kenzo.

The song has an afro pop kind of flow appreciating both the singers mothers as well as motherhood in general.

In the song the singers talk about what their mothers have done to them, their achievements and how much they would like to repay them.

The song has however left tongues wagging and people wondering if Bahati has shifted his genre to secular music.

The song is not far off from his usual style but Kenyans are still speculating where he stands especially after doing collaborations with secular artists like Ray vanny and now Eddy Kenzo

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

