Delamere Launches New Brand Of Cheaper Sweeter Fruit Yoghurts

Delamare , the leading brand in fruit yoghurt segment in Kenya has launched a new brand of product known as Delamere yoghurts.

The new Delamere fruit yoghurt variants come in four flavours which include Premium Vanilla, Pear, Caramel, strawberry and lemon Biscuits.

The yoghurt flavours will be packed in various sizes from 100ml-450ml with prices ranging from ksh 40 to ksh 700.



The New Brand of yoghurts is part of the company’s strategy to double its sale s and increase its current market share of 67% in nthe fruit segment.

“This is a major milestone for the Delamere brand which has a rich heritage, for the first time in kenya , customers will be able to have affordable fruit yoghurt which has been very expensive . Our goal is to increase the consumption of yoghurt which is very low compared to other countries in Africa, by givin customers reasonable priced and quality yoghurt”, said Oliver Mary marketing Director , Delamere Dairies.

“The company has heavily invested in research and development and th e launch of this product today is driven by customer feedback”, Oliver added.

Speaking During the launch, Kenya Dairy Board Managing Director Margaret Rugut said, “ The diary products market generates 70% of the 40,000 jobs in kenya and hence contribute s significant percentage growth of the country GDP.

“Demand for diary for diary products in kenya is increasing by the day, we are glad that players like Delamere are stepping in to fill the Demand and give consumers more choices”. Rugut added.

