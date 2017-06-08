Bodaboda Riders Urged To Take Up Insurance Covers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Boda boda riders have been told to get insurance covers for themselves and their bikes to help them ease the cost of accidents.

Speaking to Ghetto Radio, Richard Okode, the Secretary General of Boda boda Safety Association Kenya has today said that there are 1.5 million boda boda riders in the country.

CIC, NHIF andWAZINSURE are some of the insurance covers that the bodaboda riders can take.

He said that insurance covers help the rider and the passenger pay for medical bills after accidents.

According to NTSA, 60 people die monthly due to boda boda accidents and many others are left nursing injuries.

The Boda boda Safety Association Kenya trains riders on road safety.

about the author: Ghetto Radio