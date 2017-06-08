Blow To Wavinya Ndeti As IEBC Bars Her From Vying For Governorship

8 SHARES Share Tweet

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has nullified the nomination of Wavinya Ndeti to vie for Machakos governorship on Wiper party ticket.

IEBC Disputes Resolution Tribunal today struck out Ms Ndeti’s nomination after finding that she is a member of Wiper Democratic Movement and Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) at the same time.

The cancellation followed a petition filed by a voter, Mr Kyalo Peter Kyuli, who is also a Member of the Machakos County Assembly.

Mr Kyuli had asked the tribunal to nullify Ms Ndeti’s nomination and revoke the certificate awarded to her by Wiper.

