B-Club Owners Dispute Claims A Man Was Electrocuted At The Premises

B-Club owner Barry has dismissed reports that a man was electrocuted at the club’s swimming pool in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area.

The man is said to have drowned during last weekend’s event held to celebrate B-Club’s 2 year anniversary in business as one of the top clubs in the Nairobi party scene.

In an interview with a local news website, Barry pointed out that the man was Spanish and that he actually worked for him.

Barry said the man was an expert swimmer and that there is no way he could have drowned either.

Narrating the incident, Barry said the victim allegedly slipped and knocked his head on steel scaffolding and went under water but was immediately rescued by onlookers.

The pool party had A-list celebrity artistes like Iyanya from Nigeria, Dj Maphorisa from South Africa and featured Kenyan Deejays like DJ Stylez, DJ Purpl and DJ sexySpin.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

