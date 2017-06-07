Zari Hassan Given Okay To Manage Ivan’s Empire

102 SHARES Share Tweet

Socialite Zari Hassan has gotten some relief after she was allowed to run fallen business tycoon Ivan ssemwanga’s empire.

Soon after the tycoon passed on, his uncle Hebert Luyinda came to the press claiming Zari had no right to inherit any of Ivan’s assets and the family seemed to have sidelined her through out the funeral service.

After a lengthy meeting chaired by business man Godfrey Kirumira at Ivan’s home in Muyenga the decision to let Zari run the empire was arrived at. Zari was also told to rent out one of Ivan’s homes in South Africa in order to take care of the boys.

In an interview with Uganda’s celebrity website sqooq, Zari explained that she was the best choice to manage Ivan’s college in South Africa as she is a Director in the institute and was also one of its key founders.

About her reaction to Ivan’s uncle’s remarks, Zari said that she was calm because she knew there would be paper work to be considered and she also understood that since Ivan is gone and he had three kids, his kids would be the next of kin in his legacy.

Zari told off the uncle saying that, since he is a grown man he should go on and build his own legacy.

