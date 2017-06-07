This Is Ess Welcomes New Member To the Family

31 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular fashion blogger Sharon Mundia alias This_is_Ess has welcomed a new member to her family.

This is Ess who has been very inactive iN the social limelight since she announced she was expecting has delivered her first child as revealed by her close friend and colleague Susan Lucky Wong on social media.

The revelation was made during their popular YouTube #2cents show, when Susan excused Sharon Mundia for not being present for their recent episode saying that she had ‘popped’ and is now a mother to a lovely baby.

The baby’s gender has however not been revealed as Sharon and her husband have not shared any details concerning their new bundle of joy.



AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

