A university student has committed suicide in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo, over school fees.

Fredrick Kinyanjui a second year student at the Multimedia University was sent home two two weeks ago.

Kinyanjui who is 22 years was found hanging from the rooftop at the family home yesterday.

BuruBuru DCI Chief Jeremiah Ikiao said Kinyanjui was sent home 14 days ago for lack of school fees.

He said Kinyajui’s mother was at work when the student hanged himself with a rope.

