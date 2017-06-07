REASON FOR MATHARE POOR RESULTS

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Having a new young team is the reason behind struggles and poor performance at the Kenya Premier League, Coach Kimanzi has said.

Mathare United Football club Head coach Francis Kimanzi was speaking to Ghetto Sports Team today in Nairobi.

The young players are not used to the pressure and playing style of the League so it has been a challenge to the Team but they have been receiving good training which will add confidence in them and bring postive results.

Harrison Mwendwa a player with the Club said that they have been receiving the best training and from Next Match they expect improvement because the point difference is small.

” we expect to perform better in the coming matches and get more points , as you can see the point diffrence between us and other teams above us is very small and if we win two more games it will put us in a better position”, added Mwendwa.

Mathare will face AFC Leopards on there next Match on 17 June and are currently at the last position with 9 points behind Western stima and Thika united who have 10 points each.

Maluki Bernard/ field.

about the author: Polosa