Ombudsman Warns Public Servants Against Campaigning

The Commission on Administrative Justice has advised public officers against engaging in campaigns and using state resources.

The commission otherwise known as the ombudsman says public officers who include cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries involved in campaigns are breaking the law.

In an advisory opinion the Ombudsman states that the act should further lead to complete disqualification of the candidate and the party they support.

IEBC had earlier on allowed Cabinet secretaries and Principal secretaries were exempted from the ban on other officials to campaign.

