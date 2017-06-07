MATHARE COACH KIMANZI URGES STAR TO FOCUS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mathare United Coach Francis Kimanzi has urged National Team Players to focus on the match ahead rather than complaining about allowances

Coach Kimanzi was speaking to ghetto radio news team said that the complains will distract players which may lead to poor performance.

“This is a crucial time for the National Team and the players should not complain about the allowances but instead forcus on the forthcoming game,” said kimanzi.

Harrambe stars will be traveling to Sierra Leone for their opening 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on 10th June.

The 20 man squad was named today by National team coach Stanley Okumbi consist of Goalkeepers : Olouch Boniface and Matasi Patrick.

Defenders: Simon Mbugua, Musa Mohammed, David Ochieng, David Owino, Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela and Eric Ouma

Middfielders: Victor Wanyama, Ernerst Wendo, Anthony Akumu, Johanna Eric, Ayub Timbe, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia and Sammy Onyango

Strikers:

Waruru Stephen, Michael Olunga and Masoud Juma.

On the other hand betting Company sportpesa has promised the national Team ksh 3million if they win the game against Siera Leone.

Speaking at machakos today Sportpesa C.E.O Ronald Karauri said “SportPesa remains committed to the success of the team, not just in this campaign but also towards the 2022 World Cup,”.

Harrambe Stars has been placed in group F against Ghana , Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

Maluki Bernard/ field

