Gospel Singer Rose Muhando Arrested

Gospel singer Rose Muhando on Sunday 4th arrested for allegedly defrauding a church 37,000 Kenya Shillings.

The singer who also doubles as a reverend is said to have received money from the chairman of AICT Singida choir as payment for an appearance during the AICT’s choirs album launch that was held in November 13th 2016.

She however never showed up and never communicate to the church’s chairman to explain herself.

The chairman, Mashala Japhet also claimed that they had sent an extra Ksh 6,900 as her transport only for the singer to be spotted in Kahama Northwestern Tanzania carrying on with her ministry.

The police however picked her from her Ikungi home in Singida where she was taken to the police station to record a statement.

The singer said that it was a case of mistaken identity and distanced herself from the accusations.

“Yes the police arrested me on Sunday, 4th June, but I wasn’t supposed to be the target. They were looking for a different lady whose name is Rose, which is similar to mine. The other Rose is the one who obtained money from the said Church in the pretense that she was me. I am currently at home after securing a release”. She said during an interview.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

