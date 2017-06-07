FANS DEMAND FITTH BALLON d ’OR FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Thousands of Real Madrid fans called for Cristiano Ronaldo to win a fifth Ballon d’Or on Sunday as the Spanish giants paraded the Champions League trophy for a record 12th time.

Ronaldo scored twice in Real’s 4-1 thrashing of Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday as Madrid became the first side to retain the Champions League.

“Cristiano Ballon d’Or,” the Portuguese sang along with the fans as he was lifted into the air by his teammates.

Ronaldo is the hot favourite to win the annual award for the best player in the world for a fifth time that would see him equal Barcelona rival Lionel Messi’s record as Real also beat out Barca to win La Liga.

“The truth is it has been a spectacular season,” added Ronaldo.

It is the first time Madrid have won both La Liga and the Champions League in the same season for 59 years.

“Thanks for the love you have shown since the first match,” said Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The players have entered into the legend of Real Madrid and of football, as has our coach,” said club president Florentino Perez.

“He is the only one to win two consecutive Champions Leagues,” added Perez. “That is why he is already the best coach in the world.”

Maluk Bernard/ writer.

