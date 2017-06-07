Boda boda Rider Injured As Commuter Train Collides With Trailer In Donholm

40 SHARES Share Tweet

A boda-boda rider was injured after a commuter train collided with a trailer near Cereals, Donholm area, Nairobi.

The train was heading to Embakasi and derailed after it was hit by the truck at the rear.

The driver of the trailer had hurriedly tried to cross the railway upon which it hit the boda boda rider.

Fred Majiwa of St. John’s Ambulance saysthe bodaboda operator has been rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he is being treated.

The accident has caused a traffic snarl-up along the busy Outering road.

Police are asking motorists to use an alternative road.

